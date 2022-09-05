CM Naveen Patnaik to return from Delhi tomorrow, 50 thousand people to welcome

Bhubaneswar: Elaborate arrangement has been made by Commissionerate Police as Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will return from Delhi tomorrow. To welcome the popular CM who was felicitated with the Life Time Achievement award yesterday in Delhi about 50 thousand people will welcome him in the State capital.

Former Chief Justice of India Justice N. V. Ramana presented the Life Time Achievement award to the Odisha CM in presence of many dignitaries including former Supreme Court Justice Anang Patnaik in a glittering function in New Delhi on Sunday.

As per reports, the CM will reach Bhubaneswar Airport at 11 am. BJD has made elaborate arrangement to welcome the CM. BJD MLAs and MPs as well as ministers will be present on this occasion. Elaborate security arrangement has been made in the airport, said Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh.

It has been learnt that arrangement has also been made so that no people would face any difficulty at the airport tomorrow. Parking and traffic arrangement has been made. It will be a one hour programme.

As many as 30 platoon police forces will be deployed while 8 ADCP and 16 ACP will be on duty for security arrangement tomorrow. Barricades will also be erected.

Besides, the route lining arrangement has been made. More than one place has been identified for parking. Parking will be at three places including near Capital hospital and Chilika Development Authority office. Discussion has also been made with the airport authorities as there will be huge crowd tomorrow to welcome the CM.