National Handloom Day
Pic Credits: Naveen Patnaik Official

CM Naveen Wishes Happy National Handloom Day, Praises Weavers Of Odisha

By WCE 2 74 0

Bhubaneswar: Today is the National Handloom Day.  The nation and the state of Odisha celebrate this day in praise of the craftsmen.

The day was first observed in the year 2015 by the Central government.

The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has wished all on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

In a tweet the CM said Odisha is, “a treasure trove of exquisite handlooms with intricate designs honed over generations by dexterous artists and craftsmen.”

He further said, “On National Handloom Day, let’s celebrate the rich legacy of handlooms of Odisha preserved over centuries.” 

He then added an hashtag saying “#OdishaHandloomMagic”

You might also like
State

Odisha Government Raises DCA Of Home Guards From Rs 9,000 To Rs 12,480

State

Odisha Reports 730 New Covid Cases Today

State

Odisha: Heavy Rain In Malkangiri Submerges MV-37 Bridge

State

Heavy rain in Odisha: Orange warning issued for 10 districts today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.