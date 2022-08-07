CM Naveen Wishes Happy National Handloom Day, Praises Weavers Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Today is the National Handloom Day. The nation and the state of Odisha celebrate this day in praise of the craftsmen.

The day was first observed in the year 2015 by the Central government.

The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has wished all on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

In a tweet the CM said Odisha is, “a treasure trove of exquisite handlooms with intricate designs honed over generations by dexterous artists and craftsmen.”

He further said, “On National Handloom Day, let’s celebrate the rich legacy of handlooms of Odisha preserved over centuries.”

He then added an hashtag saying “#OdishaHandloomMagic”