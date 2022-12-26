CM Naveen urges BJD leaders to “Serve the people, keep the good work going”

Puri: The ruling party of Odisha Biju Janata Dal (BJD), observed its Foundation Day and Silver Jubilee in a grand manner in the holy city of Puri on Monday.

The Odisha Chief Minister and the BJD party Supremo Naveen Patnaik attended the program and interacted with the party leaders and supporters.

He praised the party leaders for their good work and urged them to keep serving the people of Odisha. He further encouraged them to work for the betterment of tribals, dalits and farmers.

The CM further stated that the people who want to work for Odisha should join BJD and appealed them to do so. He also added that, “This is Odisha’s party, working for people of Odisha.”

The CM in his address also made people aware of the fact that, “A state will never feature in any national party’s agenda. “He emotionally appealed to the gathering and said, “If all mothers keep their blessings on us, BJD will continue to rule for 100 years.”