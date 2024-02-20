CM Naveen to inaugurate 100-bedded cancer care center in Bargarh DHH

Bargarh: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to inaugurate a 100-bedded cancer care center in Bargarh DHH (district Headquarter Hospital) today. The CM will also inaugurate state’s second 100-bed cancer care center in Bargarh Khedopali District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) today. The cancer hospital is set to provide free treatment facilities will be available to cancer patients in their hometown.

As per reports, the state government has built this 100-bed cancer hospital by spending Rs 106 crore. Reportedly, the hospital will have two radio oncologists, two medical oncologists, 8 GDMOs, O&G specialists, ENT specialists, surgery specialists, medicine specialists, three radiotherapy technicians, four pharmacists, 20 nursing officers, 20 male and female attendants, 112 employees including 20 female and male sweepers, 20 female and male security personnel.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is set to visit Odisha’s Bargarh district to inaugurate and lay foundation stone on multiple projects worth RS 1667 crores 42 lakhs today (Tuesday).

The Chief Minister will arrive at the Kanapali Pump House site temporary helipad at 11:30 am and later to Kanapali Pump House to watch demonstration of Gangadhar Meher Lift Irrigation Project. CM Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the Gangadhar Meher Lift Irrigation Project and Cancer Hospital today, while he will lay foundation stone on District Sports Complex and many other projects.

The Gangadhar Meher Lift Irrigation Project is aims to provide assured irrigation to around 25,600 hectares of chronically drought-hit areas. Bijepur, Sohela and Barpali blocks of Bargarh district and Dunguripalli block of Subarnapur district would get irrigation facilities from the project.