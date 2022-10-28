CM Naveen Patnaik to attend golden jubilee celebration of Dhauli Peace Pagoda

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the golden jubilee celebration of the Dhauli Peace Pagoda in the capital city today. The Shanti stupa will remain closed for visitors from 8 am to 1 pm for the celebration, revealed notice released by the DIPRO office.

The Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Dhauli peace pagoda will reportedly be done amid the presence of top Buddhist monks, from the country and abroad. The monks will hold prayers for peace during the worship ceremony. The dignitaries will participate in the worship that will be performed at the mandap in front of the main tourist attraction. Which is why the restriction has been imposed on public visits.

As per reports, many Buddhist monks from different parts of the country as well as from abroad, have arrived in Bhubaneswar in order to attend the ceremony. As many as 39 Buddhist monks from Japan and 10 from America will be joining the celebration. A peace procession was held yesterday.

Keeping this in view, visitors and general public will be barred from visiting the tourist attraction from 8 am in the morning to 1 pm in the afternoon on 28th October, 2022.

On this occasion, the local Police will also clamp restrictions on necessary traffic arrangement.