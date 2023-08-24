CM Naveen sanctions 15 new posts for Bantala Fire Station in Angul district

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today gave his approval for creation of 15 posts for the newly established Bantala Fire Station in Angul district.

According to reports, the 15 posts include one Station Officer, two Leading Fireman, one Driver-Havildar, one Fireman-Havildar and 10 Fireman.

Apart from sanctioning the 15 new posts, the Chief Minister also directed for early filling of the posts and operationalize the fire station.

Following the demands of the people of the area, Patnaik had sanctioned the establishment of the new Fire Station at Bantala in July.