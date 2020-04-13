Bhubaneswar: Today is the Foundation Day of The Capital City of Bhubaneswar. The CM has wished everyone on the occasion.

He has asked all the people of Odisha to be strong and to fight against the pandemic of coronavirus bravely. He has called upon people to unite and win the war against Covid-19.

However the Capital Foundation Day will not be celebrated this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak across State. The Capital Day Celebration Committee had informed the same via a press release yesterday.