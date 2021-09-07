CM Naveen Patnaik warns of lockdown in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: Lockdown will return if the Covid-19 guidelines are not followed, warned Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday.

While reviewing the Covid-19 situation of the State, Patnaik said that from America to Kerala the positive cases are increasing in different places, therefore we need to be careful and follow the COVID guideline strictly in order to protect ourselves from the possible third wave. We shall be in danger even if minor negligence is done to adhere to the COVID norms.

“As the children have not been vaccinated yet, so we have to be careful for them,” said the CM adding that the educational institutions/organization would be held responsible if reports of negligence to follow the COVID guideline comes to the fore.

He also directed the local administration to form special teams to inspect the educational institutions/organization regularly.

The Chief Minister also directed the administration to keep a close eye on the weekly markets, daily markets and religious and health institutions so that the COVID norms are followed.

He also advised the people who are in the high-risk group especially the health workers, school-going students, pregnant women, government employees and police personnel to undergo COVID test regularly.

He also directed the concerned authorities to create Micro Contentment Zones in the areas where delta variant cases are detected and keep a close watch on the situation.

The district collectors also have been asked to ensure that people of their respective districts take both the dozes of COVID vaccines.

Giving the example of Kerala where the COVID positive cases rose only after the Onam celebration, he said that as the festive season is beginning we need to strictly follow the guidelines and wear masks, wash hands regularly, maintain social distancing and avoid going to crowded places so that there is no need to impose lockdown again, due to which people may face financial crisis.