CM Naveen Patnaik Turns 75, Birthday Wishes Pour In From Across The Country

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Birthday wishes for Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik poured in from leaders across all parties of the country on his 75th birthday.

CM Naveen Patnaik was born on 16 October in the year 1946 in Cuttack. He has been the Chief Miniter of Odisha since 2000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted CM on his birthday and wished for his long and healthy life with a tweet on his official Twitter page.

“Birthday greetings to Odisha CM Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life”, tweeted PM Modi.

Likewise, Union Minister Rajnath Singh wrote, “Warm wishes to Odisha CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life”.

Kandhamal MP and founder of KIIT & KISS Achyuta Samanta also wished CM Naveen on his birthday.

He tweeted,”A very happy birthday to Shri @Naveen_Odisha ji, Hon’ble CM of Odisha. Wishes for your good health and long life”.

He also added “Under your leadership for #Odisha has moved from strength to strength and developed immensely during the last two decades”.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan greeted the CM on his birthday and wished for his long life to Lord Jagannath. He also added, “I wish you a healthy and peaceful life”.

Many other political leaders also congratulated CM Naveen on his birthday including former Union Minister Jual Oram, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla among others tweeted their greetings on the occasion.

Meanwhile Patnaik has decided not to celebrate his birthday in view of the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak in the state, a CMO statement said.

