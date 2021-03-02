Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched a slew of developmental projects on video conferencing for the benefit of SC and ST students under 5T initiative.

The CM inaugurated 3 ‘Akanshya’ hostels and 68 other hostels, launched ‘Mo Chhatrabas’ (My Hostel) cards for 5.75 lakh students. The CM said that the government has credited Rs 101 crore towards Scholarship to the bank accounts of around 50,000 students.

Emphasizing the importance of Education, the CM said, “Education is the basis of reformation.”

“My government has always focused on education because of which SC&ST students have been able to excel in different fields,” he added. He also added the importance of mother-tongue for the development of the education system.

“A total of 1.5 lakh students can avail proper education through this programme. Students can avail post-matric scholarships via Odisha State Scholarship Portal directly,” the CM said.

Around 5.75 lakh students will be provided with proper accommodation and study facilities in 6700 hostels constructed especially for SC&ST students. Steps are also being taken to provide proper education to SC&ST students.

The CM also inaugurated three Akanshya hostels in Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela apart from 68 hostels. About Rs 150 crore was spent in the construction of the hostels, sources said.

“Skill development is also very important for the growth of SC, STs, and OBCs. A total of 7500 students will be provided with different skills. Odisha Skill Development Authority is working towards programmes in this regard,” he added.

The CM also thanked Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiative for the efforts to tackle under nutrition in rural parts of Odisha. A total of 3500 PVTG (Particularly vulnerable tribal group) farmers, 23,000 children and 25,000 mothers will benefit from this initiative. The initiative will be initiated in 1138 PVTG villages.

This initiative will give proper nutrition to children and will help them do great work in their future, the CM said.

“These initiatives by the CM will develop the future of the below poverty students and bring change in Odisha,” minister of the state of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development, Minorities and Backward classes welfare Jagannath Saraka said.

Similarly, member of Lok Sabha Chandrasekhar Sahu and Rourkela MLA Sarada Nayak hailed the efforts of the CM and thanked him on behalf of all the tribal community.

Two meritorious students from Nabarangpur and Keonjhar also attended the online event and thanked the Chief Minister for the scholarship.

CM’s 5T Secretary VK Pandian conducted the programme while Principal Secretary SC/ST Development Department Ranjana Chopra gave the inaugural speech. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Development Commissioner PK Jena and senior officials were present on this occasion.