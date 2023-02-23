CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Suando village of Puri today

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik will visit Suando village of Satyabadi block in Puri district on Thursday. The Suando village is the birth place of Utkalmani Gopbandhu Das.

The CM is scheduled to leave for the place from Bhubaneswar airport by helicopter at 10.50am. He will land on a temporary helipad constructed at Suando at 11:00. From there he will first go to the Shiva temple of the village then to the birthplace of Utkalmani. He will inaugurate the transformed birthplace of Utkalmani Gopbandhu Das. He will unveil the newly installed statue of Gopbandhu and the museum.

For this purpose, Lokeshwar temple of Suando village, Utkalmani’s birth place, museum, Pramod Garden, statue of Gopbandhu have been decorated with colorful flowers. A 15 feet tall full-body statue of Utkalmani has been installed.

Pandit Gopbandhu Das’s residence, and the Janapith Parikrama road along with museum and information center have also been completed. A children’s park has been built along with it. The project has been completed at a cost of Rs 25 crore. A new pond has been excavated near the birth place of Utkalmani. A new Radha Vinod Bihari temple has been build in the village.

Today, the people of the area are very excited because of the inauguration of the redeveloped Janapitha project of Utkalmani Gopbandhu. Around 20 to 25 thousand people are expected to be gathered today. For this, the security system has been tightened around the area to maintain law and order. CCTV has been installed in the Suando village and the meeting place for monitoring.