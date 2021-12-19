CM Naveen Patnaik to launch Air Health Services at Bhubaneswar Airport tomorrow, See details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the Mukhyamantri Bayu Swasthya Seva (Air Health Services) at Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport tomorrow.

Reportedly, the inauguration ceremony will take place at Bhubaneswar Airport at 10.45 am on Monday.

The Mukhyamantri Bayu Swasthya Seva (Air Health Services) will be inaugurated for a better health care facility which will become a milestone in Odisha’s healthcare system.

The services will be available in Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Nuapada, added reports.

Under the new scheme, critical patients will be airlifted to the district headquarter hospitals. Doctors will also visit patients in remote and inaccessible areas through air health services.

