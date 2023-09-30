CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate Cyber Sachetanata Rath today

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate Cyber Sachetanata Rath on Saturday against the rising cyber crime in the entire state.

The government plans to deploy 34 vehicles equipped with audio and visual materials across the state to create awareness among the people about cyber crime.

Mission shakti members, asha workers and anganwadi workers to participate in this campaign against cyber crime.

People will be made aware to verify the authenticity before carrying out a financial transaction, avoid friendships with unknown persons and not to click on links, SMSs and Apps received from suspicious sources.

The campaign will start from today till October 25. The people in the villages will be made aware of the cyber crime going on. The Cyber Sachetanata campaign will be conducted at the block level in all districts of the state.