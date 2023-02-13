CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for 259 projects worth Rs 4,700 cr in Keonjhar today

Keonjhar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit Keonjhar district on Monday. The CM Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of around 259 projects worth Rs 4,700 crore in the district today.

He is scheduled to depart from Bhubaneswar on Helicopter and will arrive at the helipad near Dharanidhar Medical College at 11.15 am. He will inaugurate Dharanidhar Medical College and hostel at 11.23 am. The Medical College has admitted 100 medical students. CM will also inrteract with the MBBS students. He will also announce the Dharanidhar Autonomous College as University at the ceremony.

Many dignitaries including newly appointed Health Minister Niranjan Pujari along with the other MLA and MPs of the district will join this ceremony.

The security arrangements has been tightened in the district ahead of CM Naveen Patnaik’s visit.