CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate 3rd edition of ‘Make In Odisha Conclave 2022’ on Nov 30

Bhubaneswar: The 3rd edition of the ‘Make in Odisha’ Conclave 2022 will be inaugurated on November 30 by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in the Odisha capital. The event will continue till December 4th.

The event will showcase Odisha‘s development story and its favourable investment environment. The same will be attended by many eminent industrialists.

For this event preparations have already been reached to its final stage at Janta Maidan, Bhubaneswar. The entire Janata Maidan ground will be transformed into a modern state-of-the-art venue, complete with an exhibition centre, plenary hall, five session halls, a dedicated media lounge, food court, and a grand stage for cultural events. The venue’s two large anamorphic screens and six pods will showcase Odisha’s culture, heritage, and industrial prowess.

All security measures, from staying at the hotel to attending the event, have already been scheduled. As many as 213 police personnel and 10 platoon police forces will be deployed.

By hosting the show in the major cities such as Dubai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the state government has also extended an invitation to entrepreneurs to attend the event.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister told the investors that new relations will be established in the industrial sector and old relations will be strengthened. As per reports the state government has been organizing Make-in Odisha conference since 2016 to promote industrialization.