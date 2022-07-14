CM Naveen Patnaik to hold review meeting to assess Covid situation in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to hold a review meeting on Thursday to assess the current situation of COVID-19 in the state at 5.30 pm.

According to sources, the review meeting will be attended by Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Health Secretary, and senior officials from the Department of Health to remain present.

There has been an alarming rise in Covid cases in Odisha today with 804 positives including 307 from Khordha. Among the 804 positives, 471 are quarantine cases and 333 are local contacts. Currently, there are 4262 active cases in the State.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued strict Covid restrictions in public places in view of the rising number of positive cases. The Covid protocols such as no overcrowding of customers in food stalls, social distancing of 6 Ft., usage of face masks, hand sanitization, have been imposed.

Adding to it, strict protocols have been imposed as a precautionary measure for the ‘Bol Bom’ devotees. The devotees will have to maintain social distancing, and wear masks at all times.