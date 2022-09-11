Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to embark on 3-day visit to Mumbai on September 13

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik will go on a three-day visit to Mumbai from September 13, 2022. The Chief Minister will attend the ‘Odisha Investor’s Meet’ on September 14 there. Chief secretary Suresh Mohapatra, Principal Secretary of Industry Department Hemant Sharma will also attend the high level investors’ meet.

It is noteworthy that, ‘Make In Odisha Conclave 2022’ is going to be held in the month of November.

According to sources, during his visit to Mumbai the CM will invite investors to the Conclave and will let them know about the investment opportunities in the State.

‘Odisha Investor’s Meet’ will be be held in Hotel Trident situated in Nariman Point of Mumbai. The meet will commence at 6:30 pm in the evening.

Many top business tycoons cum investors including Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra are expected to attend the meet. These top industrialists are likely to have a discussion with the Chief Minister about various projects and investment opportunities in Odisha during this meet.

A delegation led by chief secretary Suresh Mohapatra has gone to Mumbai for the meet. The Chief Minister is scheduled to return Bhubaneswar on September 15.

It is to be noted that, earlier Odisha Investor’s Meet had been organised in Dubai, Ahmadabad and Delhi.