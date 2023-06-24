CM Naveen Patnaik to chair review meeting for disaster management today

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister of Naveen Patnaik on Saturday will chair review meeting for the disaster management in the state. The meeting will be chaired by the Chief Minister at 11 am.

The meeting will be based on the preparatory steps for storms, floods and other natural calamities in the state.

The review meeting will be attended by the Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management and other senior officials.

On the other hand, monsoon has already reached Odisha. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in different places of the state. The regional center of IMD has issued yellow warning for 19 districts of Odisha for today.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Angul, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundergarh.

The IMD has also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to lash the state in the next four days between June 24 and June 27.