CM Naveen Patnaik to attend Naba Das’ memorial service at Jharsuguda today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit Jharsuguda to attend the Shradhanjali Sabha (memorial service) of late Health Minister Naba Kisore Das at his home today.

He will pay tribute to former health minister on his 12th day (Dwadasah) rituals today. According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), 5T Secretary VK Pandian will accompany the CM.

Many ministers and several senior BJD leaders are also going to attend a the memorial service. Some BJD leaders of Western Odisha have been given the responsibility of coordinating the programme.

Extensive arrangements are being made by the district administration and Biju Janata Dal for the Chief Minister’s visit. Patnaik will reach Jharsuguda at around 12.00 noon today.

The security force has been increased for the memorial service ceremony of Naba Das said reliable reports on Monday.

As many as 13 platoons of armed police force have been deployed. Since the death of Naba Das, police have been deployed in various sensitive areas of the district and night patrolling has been tightened. The sensitive areas have been kept under CCTV surveillance. Reserve police force have also been kept on high alert, Jharsuguda SP Parmar Smith informed.