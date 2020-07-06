Navven Patnaik

CM Naveen Patnaik to address people of Odisha at 8 pm today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will address the people of the state at 8 PM today, Officials said.

It is expected that the Chief Minister is likely to focus on July Covid strategy in his address to the State at 8pm today, sources said.

The State has now two challenges e.g  how to reduce local contact cases and how to protect the corona warriors from being infected with the deadly virus.

To date, as many as 9526 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state among which 6486 persons have been recovered from the deadly virus.

The COVID active cases in the state now stands at 2992.

 

 

