CM Naveen Patnaik thanks local people for carrying out rescue operations at accident spot

Balasore: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Saturday reached Balasore to assess the aftermath of the horrific train accident that took place at near Bahanaga Station in Balasore on Friday evening.

He also went to the Balasore District Head quarters Hospital to take stock of treatment requirements of the injured persons.

CM Naveen Patnaik said, “An extremely tragic train accident.I have to thank the local teams, local people & others who have worked overnight to save people from the wreckage.Railway safety should always be given the first preference.The people have been taken to hospitals in Balasore and Cuttack so that they recover as fast as possible.”

In response to the tragedy, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also inspected the accident site and ordered a thorough high-level inquiry into the mishap. “A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted, and the rail safety commissioner will also conduct an independent investigation,” Vaishnaw announced.

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan, curtailed his visit to Kolkata and immediately headed to Balasore where several coaches of a passenger train derailed after colliding with a goods train.