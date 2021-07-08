CM Naveen Patnaik speaks to Olympians from Odisha: Announces Awards: Details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday talked to Olympians from Odisha on virtual mode who will take part in the Tokyo Olympics to be held this month end in Japan. He encouraged the Olympians and announced award amount for different medal winners and participants.

The CM said that Olympics is the biggest dream for all sports persons. He talked to Dutee Chand, Pramod Bhagat, Deep Grace Ekka, Namita Tappo, Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas and wished them all the best.

You have turned role models for youths of Odisha. You have brought laurels for your families and us. You will win medals in lieu of your hard effort, the CM said.

On this occasion the CM announced award for the Olympians. He announced Rs 6 crore for Gold Rs 4 crore for silver and 2.5 crore for bronze medal winners while Rs 15 lakh for each participant from Odisha.