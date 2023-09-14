CM Naveen Patnaik presented with Odisha FC jersey ahead of the upcoming ISL 2023

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the commencement of an exhilarating new season of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023 and the AFC Cup 2023, Odisha FC, a notable team in the ISL, called upon the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, today to proudly present the Chief Minister with Odisha FC’s Jersey.

Head Coach Sergio Lobera, Captain and Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, and the home-grown talent Tankadhar Bag were present on this occasion.

Chief Minister Patnaik congratulated them on their spectacular performance in the last season and extended his best wishes for the upcoming matches.

The coach and captain thanked the Chief Minister for his support towards football and creating best facilities for the players.