CM Naveen Patnaik posts breathtaking photos of Chilika on Twitter, calls it nature lover’s paradise

Bhubaneswar: The chief minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik recently took to the microblogging site Twitter to share some breathtaking pictures of one of the most beautiful destinations in the state, Chilika.

He pointed out in his tweet that the lake has been integral to the literature and culture of the state.

Beauty of Chilika

Admired greatly in many poems and prose, Chilika is Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon. It is host to a large number of migratory birds, and is a paradise for bird watchers. According to the official website of Odisha tourism, millions of migratory birds from different parts of world like Siberia, Russia etc. flock to the lake as winter sets in. This makes Chilika the largest wintering ground for birds in the subcontinent.

The lagoon also boasts a large population of Irrawaddy Dolphin which is the highest recorded inland population in the world. It is also the biggest breeding place for Flamingos in the World.

Chilika is a hotspot of biodiversity and has been designated as Wetland of International importance and a RAMSAR Site. It has been listed as a tentative UNESCO World Heritage site.

Chief minister’s Twitter post

The photos shared by the chief minister provided a glimpse of the lush greenery that contributes to the beauty of Chilika.

Naveen Patnaik posted pictures of Chilika along with the caption: “#ChilikaLake has been integral to #Odisha’s culture & literature. It is a nature lovers’ paradise and host to fascinating carnival of avian guests. This winter let’s spend time with the symphony of nature where life is nurtured & nature celebrates its glory. #IndiasBestKeptSecret. “

See the tweet here:

#ChilikaLake has been integral to #Odisha’s culture & literature. It is a nature lovers’ paradise and host to fascinating carnival of avian guests. This winter let’s spend time with the symphony of nature where life is nurtured & nature celebrates its glory. #IndiasBestKeptSecret pic.twitter.com/FnvTFm9Bvh — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 23, 2022

Odisha government has started offering tours of various places in the state to help promote tourism. With an official website offering tour packages, the state is hoping to increase the footfall of tourists and highlight the beauty of the state which is often said to be the best kept secret of India. Officials are also hoping that people will be more attracted to the official website as they would feel there is a lower chance of getting duped. With this, the government is also hoping to generate more revenue and improve the tourism industry of the state.

