Bhubaneswar: In a major development, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid foundation stone of 23 industrial projects and inaugurated three units worth Rs 5,567 crore in Odisha on Saturday.

The projects will create as many as 9,168 employment opportunities in the state, said the Chief Minister.

A solar power plant by Aditya Birla Renewables Ltd at Harabhanga in Boudh district with an investment of Rs 352.5 crore, vegetable oil manufacturing unit by AKM Agro at Khurda by investing Rs 91.5 crore and expansion of the cold rolling mill by Jindal Stainless Ltd with total investment of Rs 265 crore were the three units inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

The 23 projects for which foundation stone was laid are from diverse sectors like power and renewable energy, mining and metal downstream, food processing, tourism, fertilizer, refinery, petrochemicals, chemicals and plastics, textiles and apparels and pharmaceuticals.

“Our State has seen unprecedented industrialization during the past 20 years. During this time, the State has attracted as many as 130 large industries with a combined capital investment of more than Rs 3.3 lakh crore and employment opportunity for over 2.25 lakh persons,” Patnaik said.

The State will hold Make in Odisha conclave during November 30 to December 04, 2020 here in the State capital. The Chief Minister invited the global investor community to join the conclave and invest in Odisha.

State Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra and senior state government officials were present on the occasion.