Odisha CM
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Pic)

CM Naveen Patnaik Orders SIT Probe Into Pari Murder Case

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Friday ordered a probe by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) into the Nayagarh Pari murder case.

After the opposition BJP and Congress members created ruckus inside the house, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces SIT probe into the murder of the minor Pari of Nayagarh district.

Earlier, the Odisha Government had directed the State Crime Branch to probe into the murder of the child. The deceased minor girl’s parents attempted self-immolation outside the Odisha Assembly on November 24 demanding justice for their daughter.

