CM Naveen Patnaik meets Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai

Mumbai: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today met Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd in Mumbai. They discussed the investment opportunities in Odisha.

According to reports, during the meeting, Ambani appreciated the progressive governance model, stable political leadership and development of a conducive ecosystem to attract the investments. He expressed interest in exploring the potential for investing in Green Energy and minerals sector in Odisha.

Further, Ambani applauded Odisha for being a welfare focused state while being fiscally responsible and expressed his desire to partner in education, health and skill development.

Patnaik thanked Ambani for his interest in investing and partnering in Odisha’s development journey. He assured that the state Government will provide all the support and facilitation.