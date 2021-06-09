Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has laid foundation stones for seven Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) plants and seven Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Generation plants in seven districts of the state on Wednesday.

The CM has also inaugurated an additional health facility which has dengue and diarrhea wards, a blood classification unit at Balasore with assistance from World Health Organization.

A medical facility for lung disease in Cuttack as well as an RT-PCR test laboratory at Nabarangpur have also been inaugurated. A cost of Rs 29.41 crore has been invested for this.

During the second wave of Covid, the demand for medical oxygen had increased a lot. However, there has been no issue in the supply of life gas in the state, said the CM.

Apart from fulfilling its own requirement, Odisha has saved several precious lives by supplying oxygen to 17 other states, he added.

The CM also informed that Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) plants are being set up in all major hospitals of the state.

He further urged the people to celebrate the Raja and Sabitri festivals by adhering to Covid protocols.