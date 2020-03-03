CM Naveen Patnaik

CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for slew of projects in Sundergarh

By KalingaTV Bureau
Sundergarh : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid foundation and dedicated a slew of projects worth Rs 1500 crore in Sundergarh district on Tuesday  .

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a Ring Road along the Ib River bank worth Rs 85 crore, a river bridge on Ib River at Bhojpur worth Rs 16 crore and development of Bhawani Bhawan ground worth Rs 22.85 crore.

He also dedicated 41 projects worth over Rs 494 crore during his one-day visit to the tribal dominant district.

Later, Patnaik addressed a public meeting at Bhawani Bhawan ground in the district headquarter town. Almost all front line BJD leaders from across the district were present on the occasion.

