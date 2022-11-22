CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates projects worth Rs 25cr for people of Malkangiri

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a total of six development projects worth Rs 25 crore for the people of Malkangiri district through video conferencing today.

The six projects which Patnaik inaugurated today include two hostels for Scheduled Tribe and Caste children studying in research programmes. A total of 600 boys and 600 girls will be accommodated in each hostel.

The CM also inaugurated the Biju Patnaik Interstate Bus Terminal at Motu Tri Junction with an aim to facilitate the transit to Malkangiri district along with Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

Besides, Patanik also threw open a high-level bridge connecting Malkangari to Banda area and Biju Bridge over the Tamsa river at Balimela.

The other two projects that the Chief Minister inaugurated today are a judo academy for sports development and a shelter for children.

“Malkangiri has always been special to me. Malkangiri’s development work gives me the greatest joy. I have full faith, the Malkangiri identity will be brighter in the future. Malkangiri will further strengthen its position on the development map as a leading district in the state,” the Chief Minister said while inaugurating the project.