CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Millet Shakti Cafe at Lok Seva Bhawan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister inaugurated various people-centric projects including a Millet Shakti Cafe at Lok Seva Bhawan on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and Krushak Divas today.

With the inauguration of the Millet Shakti Cafe at Lok Seva Bhawan, till now as many as 142 millet outlets have been opened across the state.

The state government has implemented the Millet Mission after realising the importance of Mandia and other millet food grains in controlling malnutrition.

Later, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Krushi Samiksha Kendra (KSK) virtually. The KSK, which is India’s first integrated command & control centre in the agriculture domain, has been set up under the 5T approach of the state government on the premises of Krushi Bhavan.

Also Read: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Performs Akhi Muthi Anukula Ritual On Akshaya Tritiya