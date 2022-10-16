CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates IBM Client Innovation Centre in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his birthday has inaugurated IBM’s Client Innovation Center (CIC) at the O-Hub of the capital city of Odisha today.

According to reports, the new centre will position Odisha as a technology resource hub of India. The Innovation Centre will have capacity for 500 employees as the company is looking to expand its capacity to serve global clients out of India. It will create opportunities for existing employees as well as enable the company to harness the potential talent including graduate hires from the technical educational ecosystem in Odisha.

During the inauguration ceremony the CM has said that, “Over the years, the resurgent Odisha has scripted success stories in many spheres. It is marching ahead with renewed confidence towards a new Odisha adopting new ideas, innovation and entrepreneurship. Odisha is now fast emerging as a technology resource hub of India.”

As per reports, the new CIC will leverage the IBM Garage method of delivery, an approach that helps IBM ‘Co-create’, ‘Co-innovate’, and ‘Co-operate’ transformative business and complex technology solutions with its clients and ecosystem partners.

It is to be noted that, today is the 77th birthday of CM Naveen Patnaik during the inauguration ceremony he also said that ‘talented students who have completed vocational education from Odisha will get employment opportunities’.

After the inauguration of the CIC , the people of Odisha have praised his efforts towards the development of the state.