CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates health insurance portal for working journalists

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated health insurance portal for working journalists in Bhubaneswar.

CM Patnaik said, “He is very happy to launch the health insurance portal.”

The journalists of Odisha can apply the health insurance online and journalists from different parts of the state can also apply.

Journalism is not a service, its a mission, informed CM Naveen Patnaik. Even journalists working outside state can also apply. Journalists should continue to work to build an informed society and government will provide all support.