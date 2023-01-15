CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates .FEST-2023 in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the .FEST, the city festival of Bhubaneswar, at the Idco Exhibition Ground here today.

Patnaik inaugurated the nine-day festival of music, dance, food, story-telling, and more, in the presence of several Odisha Ministers, MLAs, BMC Mayor, bureaucrats and other dignitaries.

The second edition of ‘Dot Fest’ will continue till January 29 on the sidelines of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup.

On the first day of the festival, Guru Randhawa, Disha Patani and Black Swan performed infront of the huge gathering. Bollywood celebrities including Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Guru Randhawa, Neeti Mohan, Sunil Grover, and Sukhwinder Singh are among other artists are slated to enthrall the audience during the .FEST.

The festival has seating arrangements for 7,600 people along with standing arrangements with six gates for entry and exit.