CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Dharanidhar Medical College & Hospital, sports complex in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: The CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of around 259 projects worth Rs 4,700 crore in Keonjhar today.

The CM departed from Bhubaneswar on Helicopter and arrived at the helipad near Dharanidhar Medical College. He inaugurated the Dharanidhar Medical College and hostel. The Medical College has admitted 100 medical students.

The CM also interacted with the MBBS students. He also announced the Dharanidhar Autonomous College as University at the ceremony. He also inaugurated the Dharanidhar Sports Complex.

Keonjhar has produced many national and international players and this sports complex will play a key role in developing the sports ecosystem particularly of football, athletics and archery; the key sports played here.

The new multi-sport complex features a natural turf football field, 400 m synthetic track with LED floodlights as well as a 1000 seating capacity gallery. Additionally, an archery arena has been developed for budding and talented archers to pursue the sport professionally.

The complex also has an indoor hall with six badminton courts and is complemented with a 200-bedded fully furnished residential facilities for both boys and girls athletes and staff.

The campus is spread over 9 acres and has been developed at a project cost of over Rs 35 crores. This is also well-equipped complex for day-to-day training activities. The facility has been complied to host regional level competitions.

Over the recent years, Odisha’s performance has improved in Sports and now more and more school children and youth are showing interest to take up sports.

Many dignitaries including newly appointed Health Minister Niranjan Pujari along with the other MLA and MPs of the district were present in the ceremony. The security arrangements had been tightened in the district ahead of CM Naveen Patnaik’s visit.