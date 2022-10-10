CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Brundabati Nivas for Habisyali women in Puri

Puri: The Chief minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated Brundabati Nivas for Habisyali women on the occasion of sacred Kartik Brata here in Odisha today.

Besides, the CM has also welcomed the Habisyali women to visit the nivas and he has also declared of providing shawls to each Habisyali women.

The CM has also extended his well wishes to all the Habisyali women on the beginning of auspicious Kartik Month, and has prayed in front of lord Jagannath for their sound health and their family members.

According to reports, Minister of Education and Mass Education Sameer Ranjan Das, Minister of Sports and Youth Services Tusarkanti Behera and Minister of Language, Literature and Culture Ashwini Patra and Puri MP Pinaki Mishra were present on the occasion.

As per reports, three  Habisyali women identified as Urmila Patnaik from Ganjam, Sabitri Bandhani Mayurbhanj and Dalimani Naidu of Puri have expressed their happiness after learning about Brundabati Nivas inaugurated by the Chief minister. They have also praised the efforts made by CM Naveen Patnaik to facilitate  the Habisyali women, and prayed for his sound health.

 

