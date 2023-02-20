CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Adivasi Mela 2023

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Adivasi Mela at the Adivasi Exhibition Ground in Unit-1 area here today.

Patnaik inaugurated the annual state-level fair in the presence of ST & SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka, Special Development Council Advisor Pradeep Majhi, Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das, Advisor to CM R Balkrishnan, Secretary (5-T) VK Pandian, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, STSC Development Department Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Director, SCSTRTI and Member Secretary, ATLC Indramani Tripathy, and Programme Director, OPELIP P Arthanaree.

This year, there are 121 stalls to sell and display authentic products. Out of which, 62 ITDA stalls are selling the product collected and produced by the tribal women. Likewise, a total of 17 stalls of micro projects have been allotted to the SHG women. Similarly, Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation (TDCC), Odisha Forestry Sector Development Project (OFSDP), Mission Shakti, Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), Millet Mission, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Planning and Convergence Department are selling and displaying their products in 23 stalls.

Apart from this, the venue has Fast Aid Camp, Temporary Fire Birigade and Electricity Control Room etc..

There will be cultural program and tribal dance every evening of the Adivasi Mela in Bhubaneswar which is slated to continue till March 1. People can visit the mela from 3.30 PM to 9.30 PM.