CM Naveen Patnaik hands over “Chief Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Healthcare Services”

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today handed over “Chief Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Healthcare Services.”

As many as 153 awards were given in six categories in phase 1 of this award ceremony organized at state convention centre in Lok seva Bhawan in the presence of Health Minister Niranjan Pujari and Health Secretary Shalini Pandit.

It may be mentioned here that the State has taken several reform measures for the health sector in the State, to improve governance and ensure efficient delivery of healthcare services through the adoption of the 5T principles.

In the health sector, ‘Every life is precious.’ Taking this as the cornerstone of healthcare programmes, several initiatives have been undertaken in the health sector to provide patent-centric quality health services.

As part of the 5T mandate, Chief Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Healthcare service are being awarded to individuals and institutions for making outstanding contribution in health services.

The Chief Minister has given 153 Awards today in recognition of the outstanding contribution of individuals and institutions to the transformation of the healthcare delivery system in the State. These awards were given under the following category.

Quality Certification:

NQAS Certified Hospitals: 3 Hospitals

LaQshya Certified Hospitals: 14 Hospitals

Kaykalpa Winner: 20 Hospitals

Best Hospitals/ Institutions:

BSKY empanelled Hospitals: 47 Hospitals

COVID Hospitals: 2 Hospitals

Central Govt. : 2 Institutions

Best Ranking among Public Health Facilities:

1st Positions: 7 Hospitals

2nd Positions: 4 Hospitals

3rd Positions: 4 Hospitals

Individual Awards for Doctors: 28

Individual Awards for Paramedics: 16

Special Award for Outstanding Contribution during the Bahanaga Train Tragedy: 6 Hospitals

These Awards will rejuvenate professional and personal commitment among healthcare professionals, public & private sector hospitals, and institutions and thus transforming Odisha into a model State and healthcare destination by ensuring universal access to quality healthcare, thereby building a “Sustha Odisha, Sukhi Odisha.”

Among the top awards, SCB Medical & Hospital got the first position among the Old Medical Colleges & Hospitals for 2022-23, whereas Bhima Bhoi MCH Balangir received the first award among New MCHs for 2022-23.

Similarly, Ashwini Covid Hospital Cuttack received the Best Standalone Covid Hospital Award and RMRC Bhubaneswar received the Best Central Govt Institution Award for Exceptional Services during the Covid Pandemic.