CM Naveen Patnaik hands over Chess Olympiad Torch to International Chess Master Padmini Rout

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received the first ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay that reached Bhubaneswar today.

He welcomed the Torch Relay at a special function held at the Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Hall.

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Odisha Chess Association Chief Patron Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Secretary, Sports, and Youth Services Vineel Krishna, and other dignitaries were present during the special program. The Torch will go to Puri and Konark before leaving for Raipur today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first-ever torch relay on June 19, 2022, for the Chess Olympiad ahead of the 44th edition of the event, which will be held in Mahabalipuram from July 28 to August 10, 2022.

The torch relay will cover 75 iconic locations before ending at Mahabalipuram, near Chennai.