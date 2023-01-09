CM Naveen Patnaik hails Commissionerate Police

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hailed the Commissionerate Police on its 15th foundation day on Monday.

While attending the program of the 15th foundation day of the Commissionerate Police, the Chief Minister extended his heartiest congratulations to all members of the Commissionerate Police.

“In this glorious journey of 15 years, Commissionerate Police has grown substantially in quality and spread. I appreciate and congratulate the Commissionerate Police personnel for their dedicated service during Covid Pandemic,” he said while addressing. “I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to the family members of police personnel who have laid down their lives during the pandemic,” he added.

“My Government has always emphasized on citizen centric and citizen friendly policing. Commissionerate Police is doing a good job in launching various citizen centric initiatives like “Basti Ku Chala“, Dreams- The De-Addiction Programme,” the CM further said.

Patnaik also appreciated the Senior Citizen Security Cells of the Commissionerate Police saying the cells are actively trying to reach out and help senior citizens. He also dedicated a Mobile Application for Senior Citizens grievance redressal.

“In last one year, many police stations have become child friendly. In coming days, all police stations of Commissionerate Police will be Child Friendly as per the policy of my Government. I expect the Commissionerate Police to be more vigilant and effective in the areas of crime control, crime detection, Law and Order management, disaster management, traffic management and anti-narcotics drive, and other areas of security issues,” the CM said.

He further said that I recognize and appreciate the vital role of police in Mega event like Make in Odisha Conclave, FIFA Under-17 Girls World Cup and celebrations of various festivals in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. I expect the same quality of service in the coming Hockey Men’s World Cup, 2023.

“I am personally monitoring the implementation of 5T in police department and very happy to share that I have received very good feedback from visitors to Police Stations. I will be very happy if the experience of visitors to police stations is improved further. I also desire that more technological interventions be introduced to enhance the effectiveness of various policing tasks,” he added.

“Cyber Crime has emerged as a big challenge. I want Commissionerate Police to improve its capacity to deal with it effectively so that it can become a model for the country. Like the Motto “We Care- We Dare” I hope all of you will exhibit this in words, deeds and thoughts,” he ended.