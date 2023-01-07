CM Naveen Patnaik flags off flight operations between Bhubaneswar to Rourkela

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik flagged off flight operations between Bhubaneswar to Rourkela on Saturday at the airport.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MP Aparajita Sarangi were also present on the occassion.

As per reports,The ATR-72 Alliance Air Lines plane took off from Bhubaneswar airport at 10:45 AM and landed in Rourkela at 11:40 AM. Similarly, the flight will take off from Rourkela airport at 12:05 PM and reach Bhubaneswar by 1:00 PM.

Alliance Air will operate the flight service between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela with a capacity of 72 passengers.

The airfare for a trip from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela has been fixed at Rs 2,830 while the same from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar is Rs 2,721, sources said.

When the flights will be regularised, the flight will take off from Rourkela at 2:55 PM and land in Bhubaneswar at 3:50 PM. Similarly, flights will take off from Bhubaneswar at 4:15 PM and reach Rourkela at 5:10 PM.

Similarly, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the maiden flight to Rourkela via video conferencing today.