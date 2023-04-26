CM Naveen Patnaik Dedicates 328 Transformed High Schools In 5 Districts

Bhubaneswar: On the second day of the third phase of the 5T schools transformation Abhijan, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated 328 transformed schools of five districts. This include 100 schools of Balangir district, 61 schools of Sambalpur district, 53 Schools of Puri district and 56 schools of Kendrapara district as well as 58 schools of Koraput district.

With this in the third phase, 685 transformed schools were dedicated in two days. It is to be noted that in the last phase 3981 schools of the State had been dedicated. After completion of the third phase a total of 6132 transformed will be dedicated.

On this occasion, the CM interacted with the students of the transformed schools through video conferencing and congratulated them. Addressing the students the CM explained them about the utility of the 5T and suggested them to give priority to time.

During the interaction Bishnupriya, a girl student from Koraput district said that she is highly inspired with the ideals of CM Naveen Patnaik and hence wants to serve the people of Odisha by becoming the Chief Minister of the State. CM Naveen was glad to hear this. He blessed the girl and suggested her to get herself involved in social work.

Similarly, Deepanjali Behera, a student from Balangir said that she wants to become a pilot. The CM said her that she will be provided with a book about Biju Babu, the former CM of Odisha who was an avid pilot.

Similarly, Bagmi Biswajita Sahu, a student from Sambalpur conveyed her wish of becoming an IAS officer. To encourage the students, the CM directed the Collectors to make arrangement so that the students who want to become IAS or IPS can meet the officers.