CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates four awardees of Padma Awards from Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated the awardees of the Padma Awards from Odisha. As per the list of Padma Shri Awards for 2024, Binod Maharana, Binod Kumar Pasayat, Gopinath Swain and Bhagabat Pradhan from Odisha have been selected for the prestigious award.

CM Naveen Patnaik took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, “My best wishes to Shri Gopinath Swayum, Shri Vinod Maharana, Shri Vinod Kumar Pasayat and Shri Bhagwat Pradhan of Odisha who are going to be honored with the Padma Shri. Odisha is proud of you. The entire state today pays tribute to your life-long dedication in enriching the arts of Odisha. #PadmaAwards.”

The list of Padma Shri Awards for 2024 was released by the Union Government on the eve of Republic Day. Out of the total 34 awardees, four are from Odisha.

Gopinath Swain, the 105-year-old man from Odisha’s Ganjam has dedicated his life to preserve and promote the tradition. His commitment to traditional techniques and improvisational methods breathed like into Krishna Leela, created a bridge between past and present.

Meanwhile, Bhagabat Pradhan is the exponent of Sabda Nrutya folk dance from Bargarh, who has taken the dance form beyond the temples. He dedicated over five decades of his life to preserve and popularize the art which is considered the dance of Mahadev.

Binod Maharana is a traditional painter, who has also worked in tempera medium. He was conferred with the Dharmapada Award by Odia Language Literature and Culture department in 2019.

Binod Kumar Pasayat is a hair-dresser by profession but his literary career in Sambalpur and rose to fame with the famous Sambalpuri play, ‘Mui Nai Mare’ (I will never die) won him immense fame.

