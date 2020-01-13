CM Naveen Patnaik Condoles Odia film director Manmohan Mahapatra’s death

Bhubeneswar: Expressing his deep sorrow over the death of noted Odia film director Manmohan Mahapatra, who died today at the age of 69 in Bhubaneswar, CM Naveen Patnaik has condoled her death.

Taking to his twitter handle this evening, Naveen dubbed Mahapatra as a legend and expressed apathy to his bereaved family. He insisted that the late film maker will continue to remain as an inspiring source for the film lovers in the state. Patnaik mentioned that Mahapatra, the national award winning film maker and director has directed many popular films for which his valuable contribution will be remembered for ever.

ଜାତୀୟ ପୁରସ୍କାରପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ନିର୍ମାତା ତଥା ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ମନମୋହନ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଅନେକ ଲୋକପ୍ରିୟ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରରେ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଭାବେ ତାଙ୍କ ଅବଦାନ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପବିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 13, 2020

Notably, Manmohan Mahapatra was known as the father of Odia new wave Cinema. He won eight consecutive national film awards for his films Nishita Swapna, Majhi Pahacha, Klanta Aparanha, Neeraba Jhada, Seeta Raati and Bhinna Samaya.