CM Naveen Patnaik condoles death of Health Minister Naba Das

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his deep shock and distress over the unfortunate death of Health Minister Naba Das, who died this evening.

In a statement, the CM said, “I am shocked and distressed over the very unfortunate demise of Minister Naba Das. The doctors made every possible effort to save his life. But unfortunately, he could not recover.”

“Das was an asset for both the Govt and the party. He has successfully carried many initiatives in the health department to the benefit of the people,” the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister further said, “As a leader, he was instrumental in strengthening Biju Janata Dal. He was a grass root person and was loved and respected by all, cutting across parties and sections of people. His death is a great loss to the State of Odisha.”

The CM also prayed for peace and tranquility of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy for the bereaved family members.

Patnaik had earlier today visited the Appollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar to inquire about his health condition after he was airlifted from Jharsuguda. He also had a discussion with the doctors over Naba’s health condition.

This apart, the Chief Minister met the family members of Naba Das and expressed his concern, and prayed for the Health Minister’s speedy recovery. He also ordered a Crime Branch probe into the firing case.