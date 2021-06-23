CM Naveen Patnaik chairs State -level Disaster Management Committee Meet to discuss Disaster preparedness in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik has chaired a meeting of the State-level Disaster Management Committee today in Bhubaneswar.

During the meet, the Odisha CM has clarified the state government’s approach to disaster preparedness and management. “Every life is precious,” CM Naveen said during the meet.

The Chief Minister pointed out that humanitarian assistance is the right of people affected by a disaster. He also sought special attention towards pregnant women, differently abled individuals, children, widows and the elderly during relief and rescue operations.

CM Naveen highlighted the importance of group participation in disaster management.

In order to deal with natural disasters, the State government has decided to provide student disaster management education, training of government employees and representatives, the CM added.