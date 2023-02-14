CM Naveen Patnaik chairs meeting of senior officials

Bhubaneswar: A two-day conference of senior officials will be held in Bhubaneswar today. The senior officials of the various departments and District Magistrates of all districts will come together to discuss various issues.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will chair the meeting and give advise on how to keep the administration active, transparent, and dynamic and work towards realizing the dream of a progressive Odisha.

The District Collector has a special role in providing citizen centric services and 5T Initiatives to the grassroots level in the status. On the first day, 5T Secretary VK Pandian will explain about the transformation program of the government. The government is focusing on health scheme BSKY.

Health Secretary Shalini Pandit will enlighten everyone on health care issues are being taken care of through Ama Hospital and BSKY. Similarly, the district Magistrates will be informed about the campaign to bring self-help groups into small and medium enterprises is underway. Mission Shakti Secretary Sujatha R. Karthikeyan will represent the data regarding this. The conference will discuss how to take diversified farming to the next level in the field of agriculture.

The government has seen progress in the development of youths in various fields including education and sports. A discussion will be held on the Vision of New Odisha – The Dreams of the Generation X. Anu Garg, Additional Principal Secretary of Water Resources Department, will discuss the prosperity of rural areas through water irrigation.

The government is creating a favorable environment for industrialization. Investors are flocking. Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary of Industrial Department will speak on Odisha-India’s Leading Investment Destination project.