CM Naveen Patnaik Calls for collaborative efforts in building a prosperous Odisha on Independence Day 2023

Bhubaneswar: On the auspicious occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik proudly raised the National Flag in Bhubaneswar. During his address, the Chief Minister invoked the stalwart figures who have played pivotal roles in shaping India’s history. He also paid solemn tribute to the valiant soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation’s peace and security.

CM Naveen Patnaik remarked, “India’s struggle for freedom illuminated a new chapter in global history, inspiring countless hearts. Today, our nation has ascended as a significant player on the world stage. The triumphant launch of Chandrayaan 3 solidifies India’s prominence in space exploration.”

Highlighting the transformation within Odisha, he continued, “Our state is undergoing a remarkable transformation. Economic growth is surging, and poverty is on the decline. In a noteworthy stride, substantial investments are pouring into Odisha, generating substantial employment opportunities for our youth. Furthermore, our administration is committed to establishing banking facilities in over 4,000 unbanked panchayats.”

“Today marks a significant day for over 400,000 beneficiaries who are now part of the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana. Their inclusion in this scheme ensures a dignified pension from this day forward,” CM affirmed.

With an evident focus on empowerment, the Chief Minister praised mothers as the bedrock of development, hailing the transformative role of Mission Shakti. He elaborated on the endeavor to annually train 100,000 youths through the NUA scheme, fostering digital infrastructure in every village while preserving the essence of Jagannath culture.

In an ambitious declaration, the Chief Minister announced, “We’ve embarked on the ‘Aama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ initiative, channeling four billion rupees towards fostering a modern digital infrastructure backbone in each village. Our shared goal is to preserve our rich heritage while ensuring comprehensive development.”

In closing, CM Naveen Patnaik rallied, “Today, Odisha strides forward with a synergy of artists, youth, and citizens from all walks of life. True progress encompasses the development of all. Let’s stand united in forging a prosperous and transformed Odisha.”