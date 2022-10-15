CM Naveen Patnaik’s Diwali gift as he abolishes contractual appointment system

Bhubaneswar: In a historic decision by the chief minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, the contractual appointment system has been abolished by the Odisha government this evening. The CM declared regarding the abolishment of the contractual recruitment system virtually this evenning.

During his address, the CM informed said, “Today, I am delighted to announce that the State Cabinet has decided to abolish the contractual system of recruitment permanently. Even today, there are no regular recruitments in many states and they are still continuing with the contractual recruitment system. But in Odisha, the era of contractual recruitment has come to an end. I was waiting for this moment. The notification will come out tomorrow. More than 57 thousand employees will be benefited. The Government will spend approximately Rupees 1300 crore per annum. This decision brings early Diwali for their family members.”

According to reports, the Odisha Contractual Employees Union has been demanding that, the six-year contract employment period to be included in the job tenure. Besides, they staged massive protests seeking permanent recruitment.

Later on October 13, the CM had a meeting with the Union workers through a video conference and assured them to look into the matter. Keeping his promise, the CM declared the abolishment of the contractual appointment system.

This decision of the CM has brought relief to around 70 thousand contractual workers in the state. Besides, the people of Odisha have welcomed the decision of Naveen Patnaik.

Later, he took to his Twitter handle and informed about the historic decision of the State government.