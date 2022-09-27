CM Naveen Patnaik arrives in Bengaluru to attend Odisha Investors’ Meet, over 500 industrialists expected to attend

Bhubaneswar: Leading a Government of Odisha delegation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reached Bengaluru to participate in an Investor’s meet.

The Government of Odisha, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), is organizing the Odisha Investors’ Meet in Bengaluru on 28th September 2022.

Over 500 industrialists, business persons and investors across sectors are expected to attend the Odisha Investors’ Meet in the evening at Hotel Taj West End. The Chief Minister will address the investors and apprise everyone present about the state’s flagship investment summit, the Make in Odisha Conclave’22 and invite them to the event.

The key members of the delegation include Pratap Keshari Deb, Minister of Industries, MSME & Energy, Government of Odisha, Hemant Sharma, the Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Skill Development & Technical Education and Chairman-IDCO and Chairman-IPICOL, Government of Odisha, Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, E&IT Department and Dr Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Start-Up Odisha among others.

The idea behind organizing this is to showcase the diverse business-friendly ecosystem of Odisha to the potential investors and help them to form an informed decision to invest in Odisha to meet the ever-growing demands in Eastern and North-Eastern India as well as the ASEAN Markets.

Multiple one-on-one meetings with potential investors across sectors were held today like food-processing, aerospace and defence, healthcare to discuss the possibilities of investing in Odisha and to cater to the ever-growing need of newer products and services in Eastern and North-East India.

The investors were assured of best-in-class investment facilitation in Odisha. Major business-centric reforms taken up by the Government of Odisha were highlighted to the interested participants to create a pro-business environment and industrial ecosystem to further speed up the rapid industrial growth of the state.

Among many noted participants in the Government-to-Business (G2B) meetings held today, Azim Premji, businessman, philanthropist and former Chairman, Wipro Limited took out time from his busy schedule to meet the Chief Minister. Some of the other major investors who had one-on-one G2B meetings with the delegation include:

Company names and names of the persons:

Golden Hatcheries Ltd – Mr. Syed Fahad, Founder & Managing Director

91 Springboard- Mr. Varun Chawla & Mr. Pranay Gupta, Co-Founders

Dodla Dairy- Mr. AMS Reddy, Director

Nandi Powertronics Pvt. Ltd. – Mr. HN Ramakrishnaiah, Managing Director

Nestaway – Mr. Amarendra Sahu, Managing Director

Merlinhawk Aerospace Ltd – Mr. Jaby Joseph Androth, Director & CFO

MVM Industries Ltd – Mr. Nanda Venkata Rao, Founder & Managing Director

Sharvani Energy Pvt Ltd- Mr. N Prashanth Rao, Managing Director

On 28th September 2022, Naveen Patnaik will meet senior industrialists to discuss their plans for Odisha and personally invite them to the Make in Odisha Conclave’22. Odisha with its long coastline and developed ports in Dhamra, Paradeep and Gopalpur acts as a Gateway to the East and South East Asia.

CM Patnaik’s government has undertaken massive infrastructure development work to create a port-led industrial ecosystem in the state catering to both domestic and export markets.

Chief Minister is expected to highlight the major pro-business reforms undertaken by his Government and ask the industrialists to explore Odisha as a potential destination for setting up their business units.

Some of the major investors across sectors including e-commerce and IT space are scheduled to have one-on-one G2B meetings with the Chief Minister of Odisha. These include:

Company names & name of the persons: